Ahead of the Big Navi GPU launch expected later this year, Cowen raises AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $60 to $65.

Analyst Matthew Ramsay praises AMD's strong and predictable product execution ("Milan launch, Big Navi launc, Genoa design closure, 6nm timelines") and server revenue growth, which "remain the most important LT revenue sticks."

Ramsay expects upside to Q3 and FY20 consensus driven by the new game consoles from Microsoft and Sony. The analyst expects Q3 gross margins to "tick lower" Q/Q, but he expects strong ex-console Y/Y core margins to continue.

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating on AMD. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating and a $53.03 average price target.