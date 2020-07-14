ICE ETF Hub of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.1% ) reported notional volume of $148B in its 2Q20, a 9% sequential increase led by the progress that the hub has made in building its community members network.

Seven new firms have been added as authorized participants since its launch in October 2019; two of these, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo joined in June.

ICE ETF Hub, supporting U.S. listed domestic equity and fixed income ETFs, continues to launch new functionality for enhancing ETF processing, create and redeem orders and bringing new efficiencies to the ETF primary market.

ICE Chat and the connectivity between ICE ETF Hub and ICE FI Select for integrated secondary market cash bond execution is planned for 3Q launch.

Meanwhile, support for U.S. listed international equity ETFs is planned for later in 2020.