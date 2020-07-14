Fresh data analysis by Bank of America indicates that Nike (NKE +0.4% ) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -0.4% ) are trending strongly in the right direction.

Nike has seen a double-digit jump in web traffic and app downloads during the current quarter, while Dick's is seen benefiting from the big +35% Y/Y jump in spending at sporting goods stores observed during June (per BofA's credit and debit card data).

BofA on Nike: "Our $110 price objective is based on 36-37x our F2022 EPS estimate of $3.00, above the high end of Nike's historical P/E range of 15-30x over the last five years as we believe Nike should continue to gain share within the global casual apparel & footwear markets globally."

BofA on Dick's: "Our $50 PO is based on 16-17x (from 15x given higher sector reratings) our F2022E EPS estimate of $3.00, in line with DKS' historical average of 14-16x given as DKS continues to benefit from the shift to Solitary Leisure activities as well as our outlook for improving footwear allocations which is offset by COVID-19 headwinds (including ongoing store closures)."

Nike has outperformed broad retail this year, while Dick's has trailed.