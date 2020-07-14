Citigroup (NYSE:C) overall turns in a better Q2 than analysts expected, helped by strong trading results, but the market's not feeling it; Citi dips 2.4% .

"Results were a nice surprise with revenue resiliency and good expense discipline more than offsetting elevated reserve build," writes Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak.

To be sure, the beat came after analysts trimmed estimates, he notes. 2020E consensus fell by more than 30% since late March, the most among money center bank (except for Wells Fargo), he notes.

Citigroup EPS consensus revisions:

Chubak cites better than expected trading revenue ($6.4B vs. his estimate of $5.9B), driven by FICC strength; banking fees of $1.8B were also better than Wolfe's estimate and consensus. Expenses also helped as efficiency ratio of ~52.7% compares with his estimate of 54%.

KBW's Brian Kleinhanzl also credits robust trading results for the beat, "and, to a lesser extent, a lower tax rate due to tax-advantaged investments."

"Overall, those items will most likely not run-rate in our model, but on a positive note charge-offs came in better than our expectation," Kleinhanzl wrote.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin's pithy initial summary on Citi's Q2 results — "$5.7B build, decent revs., good costs, 11.5% CET1."

Citi's one-day stock performance: