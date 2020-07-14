The FDA has signed off on filing of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to commence pivotal study of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals's (EYEG -1.6% ) lead product candidate, Ocular Bandage Gel eye drop in punctate epitheliopathies (PE).

Though, prior to filing the IDE application for the study, the Company must perform additional testing for the new packaging, a multi-dose preservative-free bottle. The Company anticipates completing this testing by the end of 2020.

The pivotal study will evaluate the effectiveness and safety of the eye drop in reducing PEs in a dry eye patient population.

Ocular Bandage Gel is based on a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, with an objective to re-epithelialize the cornea and improve ocular surface integrity.