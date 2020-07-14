Deutsche Bank adds a short-term catalyst call buy on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK +1.9% ) on a positive view of the potential for an earnings beat.

DB's update: "Consensus has not yet fully embedded management’s revised guidance, modeling a 25% revenue decline vs. the -15% to -20% projected by the company based on continued NA retail POS strength. We expect a significant (68%) EPS beat driven by the aforementioned revenue upside combined with better decremental margin performance (same cost-cutting actions + better top-line results) – and based on HD/LOW sales commentary, we would expect to hear that North American retail strength has continued in June/July, providing conviction in the 2H20e outlook."

Stanley Black & Decker is due to report earnings on July 30.

The firm has a Buy rating on SWK and price target of $158 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $148.76.