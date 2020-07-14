Microsoft takes minority stake in edtech startup Kano

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) invests $1M and takes a minority stake in Kano, a London-based education platform that teaches kids to code.
The companies had previously partnered to include Microsoft's products on Kano's PCs. The PCs will now ship to schools with the premium Windows 10 Pro.
With the new deal, Kanos becomes a Microsoft-licensing OEM and the companies form a co-selling agreement.
Kano says the deal, which brought total funding up to $45.5M, will help the startup compete with Google (GOOG -0.7%)(GOOGL -0.7%) in the educational computing market.