Microsoft takes minority stake in Google's edtech rival

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) invests $1M and takes a minority stake in Kano, an edtech that teaches kids to code and wants to take on Google in the educational computing market.

Microsoft and Kano had previously partnered to include Microsoft's products on Kano's PCs. The PCs will now ship to schools with the premium Windows 10 Pro.

With the new deal, Kano becomes a Microsoft-licensing OEM and the companies form a co-selling agreement.

The deal brought total funding up to $45.5M with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff as a previous backer.

Kano co-founder Alex Klein says schools shouldn't put Google's Chromebooks in the hands of children because the devices catch "your data all the time."

While Kano's $299 PC compares with Chromebooks on pricing, but Google has achieved market dominance. In 2018, Chromebooks represented 60% of all laptops and tablets in U.S. K-12 classrooms.

Post updated with more background information.