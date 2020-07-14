The United Kingdom has reversed course on Huawei, moving to ban the Chinese equipment maker's gear from any part of its national 5G network and ordering it all stripped by 2027.

That long timeline is boosting shares of BT (BTGOF +2.8% ) and Vodafone (VOD +2.8% ), as well as Three parent CK Hutchison (CKHUY +2.8% ) - as it stretches out the frame during which the businesses will have to take on billions of pounds in extra costs in ripping and replacing. Some analysts expected the news to come with a two-year timeline for switching.

But the move will also delay the rollout of 5G in the UK.

Along with the 5G impact, UK telecoms will be directed to stop using Huawei gear in fixed-line fiber broadband within the next two years.