Oppenheimer is positive on Walmart's (WMT +0.5% ) plan to challenge Amazon Prime in online delivery.

"We believe a launch of Walmart+ could represent an important offering to better protect WMT's dominant share in the grocery category, especially in an increasingly omni-channel environment. The broader consumer value proposition available with the new membership vs. Delivery Unlimited could drive more subscribers and improve the company’s competitiveness on a pure-delivery transaction vs. AMZN. We believe the combination of a strengthening fundamental outlook and enthusiasm toward Walmart+ could drive double-digit upside from here," updates analyst Rupesh Parikh.

The firm has an Outperform rating on Walmart and 12-month to 18-month price target of $145.00.

Walmart's $98 per year service is priced below the Amazon Prime cost of $119 per year.