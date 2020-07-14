NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund appears to be losing patience with United Development Funding IV's (OTCPK:UDFI +16.6% ) lack of response to its proposal to manage UDFI.

James Dondero's NexPoint changes its role to activist investor in relation to UDFI vs. a passive one, according to an SEC filing.

If it doesn't "receive meaningful engagement from the board, NexPoint intends to file a lawsuit in Maryland state court in order to compel the board to call the annual meeting of the shareholders," the investor said.

UDFI hasn't held an annual meeting of shareholders in more than five years, which violates the trust's bylaws, NexPoint said.

The shareholder also points out that it has been more than a year since it communicated interest in "potentially managing" the trust.

NexPoint assures UDFI that it doesn't want to interfere in UDFI's lawsuit against Kyle Bass and Hayman Capital, which accuses Bass/Hayman of a short-and-distort scheme.

"[We] continue to be open to any proposals the Trust has regarding the preservation of such claims in relation to any transaction," NexPoint said in a letter to UDFI.

UDFI's stock vs. the S&P 500 during the past five years: