Market higher midday, led by Energy; megacaps cut losses

Stocks are higher midday, adding to a morning reversal on an upcoming COVID vaccine trial

The S&P is up 0.4% , the Dow is rising 1.1% , but the Nasdaq is off 0.2% .

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will begin its Phase 3 trial of vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 on 30K adult participants on July 27.

Stocks stumbled out of the gate on Wells Fargo's dividend cut and continued megacap weakness. But breadth was positive and a broad array of winners kept weakness in check. When the biggest stocks saw some buying interest, the indexes pushed into the green.

Amazon, which was down as much as 4% earlier and more than 6% in the last two sessions, is now off 1.3% . Apple is now trading higher, up 0.3% .