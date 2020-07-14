Market higher midday, led by Energy; megacaps cut losses

Stocks are higher midday, adding to a morning reversal on an upcoming COVID vaccine trial
The S&P is up 0.4%, the Dow is rising 1.1%, but the Nasdaq is off 0.2%.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will begin its Phase 3 trial of vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 on 30K adult participants on July 27.
Stocks stumbled out of the gate on Wells Fargo's dividend cut and continued megacap weakness. But breadth was positive and a broad array of winners kept weakness in check. When the biggest stocks saw some buying interest, the indexes pushed into the green.
Amazon, which was down as much as 4% earlier and more than 6% in the last two sessions, is now off 1.3%. Apple is now trading higher, up 0.3%.
All 11 sectors are gaining, with Energy leading, up nearly 3%. Oil futures reversed sharp losses ahead of stock trading and are now up 0.9% and above $40/bbl.