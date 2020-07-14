Vaccinex (VCNX +18.3% ) is up again, although 19% off the intraday high of $6.64, adding to its week-long rally after announcing that it remains on track to complete the pivotal Phase 2 SIGNAL study evaluating lead drug pepinemab in Huntington's disease patients on schedule. Shares have rallied almost 50% since then.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion was May so topline data should be available soon.

Pepinemab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the signaling of a protein called semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D) that regulates the migration and function of immune and inflammatory cells. The company is also investigating its potential in Alzheimer's disease and progressive multiple sclerosis.