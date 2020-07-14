Newtek Business Services (NEWT -0.9% ) has funded ~$1.125B of Paycheck Protection Program loans of its total pipeline of $1.145B of PPP loans with U.S. Small Business Administration loan numbers to date.

That compares with ~$1.0B of PPP loans in early June.

Its Newtek Small Business Finance unit estimates that more than 130K employees could be retained by NSBF's PPP borrowers if its total potential funding of $1.145B of PPP loans is reached.

Estimates will fund in whole or part of its remaining $20M of PPP loans with SBA loan numbers.

As of Monday, July 6, 2020, there was more than $130B of appropriation remaining for PPP loans.

NBSF currently estimates that by August 8, 2020, the final date to apply for the current round of PPP funding, it will have funded and closed between $1.14B and $1.16B of PPP loans.

Payment processing metrics at its portfolio companies that accept Visa, Discover, Mastercard, and American Express appear to be rebounding, said Newtek Chairman and CEO.

Through the first 11 days of July portfolio company payment processing volume was flat to slightly down vs. the same period a year ago. That's an improvement from the 37% drop in April, a 27% decline in May, and 14% dip in June.