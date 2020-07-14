Honeywell (HON +2.3% ) is introducing the HGuide n380, a new inertial navigation system to provide more options for precise data in areas without GPS.

The HGuide n380 is built using company's rigorous design standards to withstand harsh environments in the air, on land or at sea.

"As the industry evolves, Honeywell's HGuide suite of IMUs and navigators will be a key enabler of emerging segments like autonomous vehicles, mobile mapping, precision agriculture, robotics and surveying," said Chris Lund, offering management senior director, Navigation and Sensors, Honeywell Aerospace.

