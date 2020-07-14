Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF -13.2% ) has signed a binding agreement with ANR Investments 2 providing for up to $30M in financing and closed a related $9.5M private placement.

The private placement is part of the financing package to facilitate a restart of the Sugar Zone mining operation, the Company expects to resume to full operations by the end of July.

The proposed transaction includes private placement of 9.5M series B special shares at $1/ special share for gross proceeds of $9.5M, $18.5M non-revolving credit facility and grant of a 0.5% net smelter return royalty of $2M.

The Company believes ~C$35M is required to return the mine to 800 tpd, and forecasts 2020 gold production of 20,000 to 24,000 ounces and 2021 production of 60,000 to 65,000 ounces