SunTrust lowers Carnival (CCL -1.9% ) to Sell from Hold and takes Royal Caribbean (RCL -3.4% ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -2.2% ) to Hold from Buy as part of a reset to the latest COVID-19 and travel developments.

"We believe there will be continued investor disappointment as further starting date delays are announced. Subsequently, and following the 100-130% bounce in these names since their March and April lows... We are cutting our EPS estimates due to assumptions for delayed starting dates and our 2021 EPS estimates are materially below consensus while our 2022 EPS are at or modestly below consensus."

Meanwhile, Macquarie downgrades Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian to Neutral from Outperform on the same concerns about cruise restart dates getting further delayed. The firm also points to the "reputational risk" when cruises do restart is infections crop up.

"We update our views on our cruise names after Carnival’s F2Q business update last week and ahead of RCL and NCLH Q2 results expected early next month. Earlier, the industry had agreed on extending the sailing suspension until mid/ late September, but it now appears Carnival’s regional brand Aida will begin a gradual resumption in Europe starting August 5th."

The sector continues to be a deep underperformer for the year.