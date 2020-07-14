BevCanna Enterprises (OTCPK:BVNNF -5.0% ) signed a non-binding letter of intent with full-service live genetic and seed preservation cannabis company Phenome One and private label nutrient company Norstar Nutrients.

The parties intend to enter into a definitive agreement within 45 days of the LOI.

"This agreement will provide a unique advantage to BevCanna, in that we'll gain access to both Phenome One's extensive genetic cannabis library and Norstar's proprietary formulas," CSO John Campbell commented.

Under the agreement, BevCanna will pay its 2M shares for consideration post execution of definitive agreement. Also, 2M shares will be issued 45 days prior to planting BevCanna's 2021 outdoor cultivation crop.

A 3% royalty on gross revenue from product sales of Phenome's Elite Library cultivars and/or BevCanna's cultivars that Phenome genetically enhances will be paid.

BevCanna also settled debt of $22,500.