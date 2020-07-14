Heron Therapeutics (HRTX +3.3% ) perks up on average volume in apparent response to the posting in ClinicalTrials.gov of a Phase 2 clinical trial, GUARDS-1, evaluating aprepitant in early hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients.

The primary endpoint of the 100-subject study is the proportion of patients alive and discharged from the hospital by day 14 compared to placebo.

The estimated primary completion date is September.

The company markets aprepitant under the brand name Cinvanti for prevention of chemo-induced nausea and vomiting. Merck markets an oral formulation under the brand Emend.

Aprepitant is substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK1) receptor antagonist, both of which play roles in range of processes including inflammation.