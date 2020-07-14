With JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.0% ), Citigroup (C -2.5% ) and Wells Fargo (WFC -5.3% ) all bolstering credit-loss reserves more than investors expected, it's apparent they're not expecting a quick rebound in the economy.

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF falls 2.0% in early afternoon trading in New York; the broader financial sector is faring a little better and is essentially flat.

One reason is that the current expected credit loss accounting standard that was adopted by big banks this year forces financial institutions to forecast losses. With the uncertainty stemming from the coronarvirus pandemic, they're piling up their reserves.

Citigroup boosted its credit loss reserve by $5.6B, citing a deteriorating macro outlook since the end of Q1.

JPMorgan also cited economic uncertainty for building its credit loss reserves by $8.9B.

And Wells Fargo, which had signaled a large increase in its credit loss reserves soon after Q1 ended, added $8.4B.

"Our view of the length and severity of the economic downturn has deteriorated considerably from the assumptions used last quarter," CEO Charlie Scharf said.

Other big banks that are slipping: Morgan Stanley (MS -0.9% ) and Bank of America (BAC -1.1% ).