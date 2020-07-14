Drone Delivery Canada (OTCQX:TAKOF -14.3% ) upsized its earlier announced bought deal offering to $8.05M from ~$5.0M with an exercisable over-allotment option of 1.73M units increasing the offer size to $9.26M.

Post the revised offering, underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 11.5M units at $0.70/unit.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; warrant entitling the holder to acquire one share at $0.95 for a period of 24 months from the offer close.

Proceeds will be used to further develop the company's international prospects, to proportionally scale staffing as may be required, for the development of new projects, and general corporate purposes.

Offer is expected to close on or about August 5, 2020.

Previously: Drone Delivery Canada $5M bought deal offering (July 13).