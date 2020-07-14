Google (GOOG -1% , GOOGL -1% ) is eyeing an entry into food delivery service in India, according to business channel ET Now.

The tech giant would handle the search and transaction directly on Google.com, with third parties like Google-backed Dunzo performing actual last-mile deliveries, according to the report on ET Now's Startup Central.

That's coinciding with a drop in Uber (NYSE:UBER), now down 3.5% on the day. The ride-share giant recently confirmed a deal to acquire Postmates for $2.65B.

Dunzo may not be the exclusive delivery partner, as others could be integrated into an API.