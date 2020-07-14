Ford (F +4.6% ) trades higher after the splashy introduction of the new Ford Bronco family, which includes a two-door version, a four-door version and the smaller Bronco Sport.

Under the hood: "The Badlands and First Edition series are powered by a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that produces a targeted best-in-class 245 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque for high-speed off-road performance. Base, Big Bend and Outer Banks series feature the proven 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine with a targeted 181 horsepower and 190 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, while Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition add SelectShift with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters to help drivers maximize control both on- and off-road. A cooling system with additional transmission and rear-drive coolers keeps 2.0-liter models running strong over tough terrain."

Consumer Reports calls the new Bronco a mashup of the original and the latest Jeep Wrangler, with a dash of Land Rover Defender.

"The Bronco will never be able to claim a long, rich Jeep-like heritage, but vintage Broncos have cultivated a following. Factor in the massive fan base for the Ford brand and there is a ready-made market for just such a vehicle," says CR.

The Bronco arrival coincides with Ford being the most popular name on Robinhood in terms of the number of accounts holding the stock. Ford is also likely to be the first stock on the platform to top 1M accounts.