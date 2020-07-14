HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HLBZF +6.7% ) reports higher-than-expected Q2 sales and profits, after cost cuts helped soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The company said in its preliminary results that Q2 sales were €4.3B ahead of market expectations of €3,907M, while core earnings was €999M compared to consensus of €707M

The results follow a cost-cutting program (known as COPE) launched in February to deal with a sharp decline in construction activity in April and May, as business slumped during lockdown.

Last week, the company booked an impairment of ~€3.4B before tax, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, after a review of its asset portfolio in Q2. Western and Southern Europe accounted for ~€2.7B of the total impairment, with around half of the impairments attributable to assets in the U.K.

Final Q2 earnings is scheduled for July 30.