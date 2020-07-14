Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.91 (-32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.76B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.