With the first view of Q2 earnings from three U.S. megabanks demonstrating weakness in their consumer banking units, consumer finance stocks are also declining.
At Citigroup's (C -3.3%) consumer banking unit, Q2 revenue fell 7% Y/Y on lower loan volumes and lower interest rates and net income. Wells Fargo's (WFC -6.1%) Community Banking revenue slid 26% Y/Y in Q2.
At JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.1%), Consumer & Community Banking revenue fell 9% Y/Y in Q2 and noted that credit card sales volume fell 23%.
Credit card companies Alliance Data Systems (ADS -2.7%), Discover Financial (DFS -2.2%), Synchrony Financial (SYF -1.6%), and Capital One (COF -1.6%) decline.
Auto/subprime credit companies also slip — Ally Financial (ALLY -0.3%), Santander Consumer USA (SC -1.7%), and Credit Acceptance (CACC -0.7%).
Going further down the consumer chain, most mall and shopping center REITs aren't doing any better — Simon Property (SPG -3.2%), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT -2.5%), Taubman Centers (TCO -1.3%), Kimco Realty (KIM -2.6%), CBL (CBL -5.2%), Federal Realty Investment (FRT -2.3%), Site Centers (SITC -3.7%).
Previously: Bank stocks drop as credit-loss reserves rise (July 14)