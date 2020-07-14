With the first view of Q2 earnings from three U.S. megabanks demonstrating weakness in their consumer banking units, consumer finance stocks are also declining.

At Citigroup's (C -3.3% ) consumer banking unit, Q2 revenue fell 7% Y/Y on lower loan volumes and lower interest rates and net income. Wells Fargo's (WFC -6.1% ) Community Banking revenue slid 26% Y/Y in Q2.

At JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.1% ), Consumer & Community Banking revenue fell 9% Y/Y in Q2 and noted that credit card sales volume fell 23%.

Credit card companies Alliance Data Systems (ADS -2.7% ), Discover Financial (DFS -2.2% ), Synchrony Financial (SYF -1.6% ), and Capital One (COF -1.6% ) decline.

Auto/subprime credit companies also slip — Ally Financial (ALLY -0.3% ), Santander Consumer USA (SC -1.7% ), and Credit Acceptance (CACC -0.7% ).

Going further down the consumer chain, most mall and shopping center REITs aren't doing any better — Simon Property (SPG -3.2% ), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT -2.5% ), Taubman Centers (TCO -1.3% ), Kimco Realty (KIM -2.6% ), CBL (CBL -5.2% ), Federal Realty Investment (FRT -2.3% ), Site Centers (SITC -3.7% ).

