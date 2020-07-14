U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-65.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.54B (-4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, USB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.