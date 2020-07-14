Fund managers up cash, see tech too crowded: BofA survey

Fund managers boosted cash holdings slightly in July after slashing them by the most in a decade in June, Bank of America’s latest poll says.

On average, the 188 investors polled boosted cash holdings to 4.9% from 4.7% last month. Just 14% expected a V-shaped economic recovery and 44% see a U-shaped rebound.

And 74% identified tech and growth as crowded, followed by long gold and long cash. BofA strategists called tech and growth the “longest ‘long’ of all time”.

In asset classes, European equities were the most popular. But the U.S. remained the most popular region overall.

This week, Bernstein said the environment for active traders could be “horrible” as further growth in the Fed’s balance sheet could simply lift all equities again, negating the value of stock picking.

The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up about 4.2% since the last survey was conducted.