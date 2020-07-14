Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.91B (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.