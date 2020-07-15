Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) jumps 4.4% in premarket trading after Q2 EPS of $6.26 blows past consensus of $3.91 as its investment banking unit turned in record quarterly revenue on strength in equity and debt underwriting.

Compares with $3.11 in Q1 and $5.81 in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses was $1.59B vs. consensus of $1.09B and $937M in Q1 and $214M in Q2 2019.

Q2 Investment Banking net revenue of $2.66B, including record quarterly net revenue in both equity and debt underwriting, rose 22% from Q1 and 36% from Q2 2019.

FICC generated net revenue of $4.24B, its highest quarterly performance in nine years.

Q2 Equities net revenue of $2.94B, its highest quarterly performance in 11 years.

Q2 Asset Management net revenue of $2.10B vs. -$96M in Q1 and $2.55B in Q2 2019.

Q2 Consumer & Wealth Management net revenue of $1.36B fell 9% Q/Q and rose 9% Y/Y.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

