Baird trims estimates on Capri Holdings (CPRI +0.4% ) after reviewing the company's 10-K filing.

The firm says the lowered estimates reflect higher interest expense, higher share count and refined assumptions on the near-term trajectory of the sales and margin recovery.

"Notably, though not surprisingly, the filing also eliminated reference to a $5 billion revenue goal for Michael Kors, as well as reference to men's as a near-term growth priority for Jimmy Choo. Shares look washed out; however, with severe near-term earnings pressure and an uncertain pace of recovery, we view risk/reward as balanced."

Baird drops its full-year EPS estimate on Capri to $1.40 from $1.99 prior.

Shares of Capri Holdings are down 59% YTD.