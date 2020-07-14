Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF -17.2% ) with net debt of C$987.4M as of March 31, has agreed with some debtholders to restructure some of its debt and issue new shares.

Under the plan, holders of the Calfrac's unsecured notes will receive shares in the company in exchange for the debt.

The existing holders of Calfrac's common shares will hold 8% stake in the company once the transaction is complete.

As a result of the recapitalization, the company's total debt will be reduced by ~$570M and annual cash interest expenses will cut by ~$52M.

The company also said it has rejected two proposals submitted by Wilks Brothers to buy the company’s U.S. business in exchange for some of the company’s debt.

Calfrac said the proposals “significantly undervalued” the unit and would leave its first-lien senior creditors with less than one-third of the collateral they currently hold, with no debt reduction.

Wilks Brothers holds about 19.78% of Calfrac’s shares and more than 50% of its second-lien notes.