U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Q2 EPS of 41 cents reflects a "more challenging economic environment" vs. 72 cents in Q1 and $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

Still, Q2 EPS beat the consensus of 38 cents.

"Our diversified business mix generated healthy fee revenue growth, expenses were essentially flat, and capital and liquidity positions ended the quarter in a strong position," said Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere in a statement.

Q2 net interest income ("FTE") of $3.22B vs. $3.22B consensus and $3.22B in Q1 and $3.33B in Q2 2019; net interest margin of 2.62% vs. 2.91% in Q1 and 3.13% in Q2 2019.

Q2 noninterest income of $2.61B, up % Q/Q and % Y/Y.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $1.74B vs. $1.68B consensus and $993M in Q1.

Q2 average total loans of $318.1B, up 6.9% Q/Q and 10% Y/Y.

Q2 total average deposits of $403.3B, up 11% Q/Q and 17% Y/Y.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.0% at June 30, 2020 vs. 9.0% at March 31, 2020 and 9.5% at June 30, 2019.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: U.S. Bancorp EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (July 15)