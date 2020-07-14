Shopify rival BigCommerce files to go public

Shopify (SHOP -1.4% ) rival BigCommerce (BIGC) files to go public on the Nasdaq under the "BIGC" ticker.

The filing lists the raise at the $100M instead of $500M common placeholder amount, which means the IPO will likely fall in the lower part of the nine-figure range.

In 2019, BigCommerce brought in $112.1M in revenue (+22% Y/Y) with a GAAP net loss of $42.6M. In Q1 2020, revenue totaled $33.2M (compare to $25.6M in Q1 2019) with a $4M net loss (last year: $10.5M.)

Adjusted EBITDA improved from -$5.7M in Q1 2019 to -$5.7M in this year's quarter.

Long-term debt, including its current portion, stood at $71.7M at the end of Q1.