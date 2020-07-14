T-Mobile's (TMUS +1.4% ) top video content executive is leaving the company this month, Light Reading reported, throwing a bit of uncertainty into the company's video strategy.

Lindsay Gardner came in via T-Mobile's acquisition of Layer3 TV two years ago, and has been behind its evolution into T-Mobile's planned TVision Home pay service.

T-Mobile has yet to announce who will step up to replace Gardner, a veteran of companies including Fox Networks and Cox Communications.

Meanwhile there's no details on Gardner's reasoning, but he could re-engage with three of the original Layer3 investors, according to the report.