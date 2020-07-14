DraftKings (DKNG +1.5% ) announced the launch of standalone casino app in Pennsylvania.

Last month, the app was successfully launched in New Jersey, and is now prepared to unveil in additional states where regulations allow.

The app features new games only found on DraftKings, plus revamped classics, including Blackjack and Roulette. It will also offer games from third-party providers like International Gaming Technology.

The app space for gambling is getting crowded, with Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) and Barstool sports poised to release their app. Recent SPAC Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:LCA) and soon to be tickered (GNOG) will also involve an online gambling component.

Watch the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) to cover this sector.

Previously: DraftKings turns to casino app with sports on hold (June 23)