Moody's places the ratings of Royal Caribbean (RCL -3.5% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -2.7% ) and Carnival (CCL -2.3% ) on review for downgrade.

The review for downgrade will focus on the cruise line operators' recovery prospects in 2021 given the recent resurgence of coronavirus cases in certain states increasing the uncertainty around the reopening of the U.S. and plans for the eventual return to service of its US operations, including what precautions will be put in place when sailings do resume and the associated incremental costs, notes Moody's lodging and cruise analyst Pete Trombetta.

