U.S. retail giant Walmart (WMT +1.4% ) has increased its stake in Flipkart (FPKT) by investing another $1.2B in the Indian e-commerce company.

This is the biggest fund raise for Flipkart post its acquisition two years back by the fresh equity round led by Walmart for $16B, valuing it now at $24.9B.

“Since Walmart’s initial investment in Flipkart, we have greatly expanded our offer through technology, partnerships and new services. Today, we lead in electronics and fashion, and are rapidly accelerating share in other general merchandise categories and grocery, all while providing increasingly seamless payment and delivery options for our customers. We will continue innovating to bring the next 200 million Indian shoppers online," said Flipkart chief executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

