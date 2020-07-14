Delta Air Lines (DAL -2.5% ) may be able to avoid involuntary furloughs in the fall after receiving indications of interest from more than 15K employees for early buyout packages, sources tell Reuters.

U.S. airlines that have been trying to incentivize workers to leave voluntarily amid a collapse in travel demand, with Delta setting a deadline of yesterday for employees to accept early departure or early retirement packages.

October 1 is the first date that airlines are allowed to lay off or furlough workers.

Delta is due to report Q2 results tomorrow, with investors likely to hone in on the company's update on its cash burn projections.