Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) to reorganize its downstream business expected to complete by the end of this year.

The downstream model will be divided into four units: fuels, chemicals, power, and pipelines, distribution and terminals.

The company said that the reorganisation support its global growth strategy, but does not represent a fundamental change in the overall business structure.

Aramco plans to raise its refining capacity to 8M - 10M bbls/ day, from around 5M bpd now, and is is expanding its refining business.