Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) to reorganize its downstream business expected to complete by the end of this year.
The downstream model will be divided into four units: fuels, chemicals, power, and pipelines, distribution and terminals.
The company said that the reorganisation support its global growth strategy, but does not represent a fundamental change in the overall business structure.
Aramco plans to raise its refining capacity to 8M - 10M bbls/ day, from around 5M bpd now, and is is expanding its refining business.
Last month, Aramco completed acquisition of 70% stake in SABIC, a petrochemicals company, from from the Public Investment Fund for $69.1B.