PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) posts a Q2 loss from continuing operations of $1.90 per share, reflecting a $1.5B increase in its provision for credit losses.

Compares with EPS consensus of 75 cents and $1.95 EPS in Q1.

"While our pre-provision results for the second quarter were good in the context of a lower rate environment and business headwinds, the uncertainty in the economy related to the pandemic resulted in a substantial loan loss reserve build," said PNC Chairman, President, and CEO Bill Demchak.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $2.46B vs. consensus of $1.20B and $914M in Q1 and $180M in Q2 2019; took $1.7B PCL for commercial portfolio and $720M for its consumer portfolio.

Q2 net interest income of $2.53B vs. consensus of $2.52B and $2.5B in Q1 and $2.50B in Q2 2019.

PNC rises 1.7% in premarket trading.

Net interest margin of 2.52% vs. 2.84% in Q1.

Q2 noninterest income of $1.55B, down 15% Q/Q and down 10% Y/Y.

Loans at June 30, 2020 of $258.2B, down 2% from March 31, 2020.

Deposits at June 30, 2020 of $346.0B increased 13% from March 31, 2020.

Q2 return on average common equity of 30.11% vs. 7.51% in Q1 and 11.75% in Q2 2019.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

Previously: PNC Financial EPS of -$1.90 (July 15)