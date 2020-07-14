Voices of Pimco past: Gross, El-Erian warn against growth stocks

Pimco co-founder Bill Gross expects value stocks to outperform the big growth stocks in the near term, while former Pimco CEO Mohamed El-Erian warned against stocks “decoupled from fundamentals”.

In an investment letter, Gross argues that falling real interest rates juice dependable growth stocks, which is what the Fab 5 megacaps are benefiting from now.

“A drop of 150 to 200 basis points in real longterm interest rates, which has occurred in recent few years, can impact the price of Apple or Amazon by as much as 50%, everything else being equal, and they have,” he wrote.

But the decline in real rates is coming to an end, with ”10-year U.S. real rates at a minus 75 basis points are quickly approaching the linker yields of Germany and Japan”.

“To me, then, the future price disparity of Microsoft, Apple and Amazon relative to lesser growth but still high quality stocks like Coca Cola or Proctor & Gamble, is subject to an ongoing decline in real rates, which to my mind, have seen their best days,” Gross said. “Value stocks, versus growth stocks, should be an investor’s preference in the near-term future.”

He singled out Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD), Altria (NYSE:MO), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

El-Erian wrote in the Financial Times that investors are showing “insufficient concern” about current problems, relying on a vaccine-led quick recovery or endless Fed money.

Risk-taking rises in liquidity-driven rallies, but the next leg in the market will require a lot more homework to be done by retail investors, who are now front and center.

“Rather than buying assets at valuations stunningly decoupled from underlying corporate and economic fundamentals, investors should think a lot more about the recovery value of their assets,” he wrote.

Last week Chamath Palihapitiya, Social Capital CEO and former Facebook executive, made the case for shorting Facebook and Google "if you have the capital/stomach for a 5yr+ bet."

Screen for value stocks.