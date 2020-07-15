Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Q2 EPS $1.01 vs. average analyst estimate of 92 cents, demonstrating resilient fee revenue, according to the company.

Compares with $1.05 in Q1 and $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

"We are seeing momentum across most of our businesses as we continue to drive improved performance and capabilities across the company, and as we benefit from higher volumes and volatility versus a year ago," said CEO Todd Gibbons.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $143M vs. $169M in Q1 and a credit of $8M in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under custody and/or administration of $37.3T, up 5% Y/Y, primarily reflecting higher client inflows, market values and net new business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Assets under management of $2.0T, up 6% Y/Y, primarily reflecting higher market values and net inflows, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound).

Q2 total revenue of $4.01B vs. average analyst estimate of $3.91B and $4.11B in Q1.

Q2 fee and other revenue $3.18B, down 5% Q/Q and up 2% Y/Y.

Q2 net interest revenue of $780M fell 4% Q/Q and 3% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Bank of New York Mellon EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (July 15)