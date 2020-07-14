Representing yet another shining example of the volatility risk in chasing biopharma breakouts, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT -20.9% ) has completed its round trip.

Shares jumped on July 9 after the company announced the FDA nod for Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% for droopy eyelid, peaking at $9.67 ( +52% ) the next day. On cue, the company dutifully announced an equity offering at $6.55 that sent shares south. The stock is currently exchanging hands at $6.10, 4% below the closing price of $6.36 on July 8.