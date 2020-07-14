Regi U.S. (OTCQB:RGUS -22.5% ) to down list from the OTC: QB to the OTC: Pink reporting standards, effective July 14, 2020; and will cease reporting to the SEC reporting standards.

All future news will be distributed via the OTC company news and RadMax web site.

Company said the costs of maintaining SEC reporting and the OTC: QB compliance standards require a huge financial burden on operations and far exceed any benefit to business objectives. Up to 30% of cash flow over the last three years has been required for these reporting requirements.