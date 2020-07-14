Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) may have agreed on a framework to settle with Africo Resources over an alleged African bribery scheme, writes Citi analyst William Katz in a note.

He expects that a judge will need to approve the settlement.

Reaching an agreement likely bodes well for the company, as Katz doesn't expect that SCU would agree to a settlement if it didn't have a "reasonable" financial outcome.

Resolving the issue would allow SCU to further deleverage its balance sheet and would address the "overriding" risk factor for the company.

Expects more details with Q2 results, potentially in an 8-K, if the settlement is approved.

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler said last month that resolving the case could lead to larger client wins. He expected a settlement within six months.