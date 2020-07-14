The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board rules two VirnetX (NYSEMKT:VHC) patents as unpatentable.

The ruling was in favor of Mangrove Partners, but both patents have been asserted in VirnetX's long-running legal battle with Apple.

In 2018, a jury awarded VirnetX $502.8M in damages for Apple violating its '135 and '151 patents, which relate to communications security.

In March, a judge ruled ordered a new damages trial between VHC and April. The trial starts on August 17.

Sources: '135 patent decision and '151 patent decision.