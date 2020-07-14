Google (GOOG -0.5%, GOOGL -0.3%) is favoring video links to its own YouTube site over nearly identical clips in other locations, The Wall Street Journal says - alleging a secret advantage in a high-stakes battle for eyeballs in the growing world of online video.
The WSJ ran automated search tests for popular videos that were cross-posted in nearly identical versions to various video sites, and found the YouTube version featured much more prominently than versions on sites like Facebook (FB -0.5%).
In particular, the report examined the "carousel," a side-scrolling set of results usually placed in prime real estate atop search pages, and found YouTube results were the first carousel result more than 82% of the time (vs. Dailymotion, Twitch and Facebook Watch).
"All else being equal, YouTube will be first," a source tells WSJ.
The report comes alongside ongoing scrutiny of Google search by regulators examining whether Google is suppressing competition. (It also comes amid an ongoing dispute between WSJ parent News Corp. (NWS +2.8%, NWSA +3.3%) and Google over roles in journalism, and how it's paid for in the new digital era.)