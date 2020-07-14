Google (GOOG -0.5% , GOOGL -0.3% ) is favoring video links to its own YouTube site over nearly identical clips in other locations, The Wall Street Journal says - alleging a secret advantage in a high-stakes battle for eyeballs in the growing world of online video.

The WSJ ran automated search tests for popular videos that were cross-posted in nearly identical versions to various video sites, and found the YouTube version featured much more prominently than versions on sites like Facebook (FB -0.5% ).

In particular, the report examined the "carousel," a side-scrolling set of results usually placed in prime real estate atop search pages, and found YouTube results were the first carousel result more than 82% of the time (vs. Dailymotion, Twitch and Facebook Watch).

"All else being equal, YouTube will be first," a source tells WSJ.