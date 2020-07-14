Boeing (BA +2.1% ) says another 60 737 MAX orders were canceled last month, including 47 that already were announced, and deliveries totaled just 10 aircraft - but the latter number was a slight improvement from the four total shipments recorded in May.

The tally excluded Norwegian Air Shuttle's move to scrap all 97 of its Boeing jets on order, since those deals have not yet been officially terminated, but 123 additional orders - including 119 MAX jets - were removed from the order backlog because of doubts those deals will be concluded.

Net sales for all commercial aircraft have declined by 323 planes YTD, or 784 after including an accounting adjustment for customers in poor financial health and those intent on revising contracts.