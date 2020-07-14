Santos (OTCPK:STOSF -1.4% ) has started a concept study on a hydrogen future for the Cooper basin, and has appointed GHD to conduct the study, aimed to complete by the end of 2020.

“The Cooper Basin hydrogen concept study builds on our progress towards the 1.7M tonne Cooper Basin carbon capture and storage project for which Santos is targeting a final investment decision later this year." said MD and CEO Kevin Gallagher

Santos’ proposed Moomba CCS project, in South Australia, would capture the 1.7M tonnes of carbon dioxide currently separated from natural gas each year at the Moomba gas plant.